During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on why he didn’t enjoy the Steve Austin/Triple H match from Survivor Series 2000, stating that it relied on too many stunts that were out of the scope of regular wrestling. Here’s what he had to say:

I thought it had too much non-traditional wrestling content. I realize that both guys were banged up and they were limited in what they could do. It’s a testament to them that they got through – they worked 25 minutes……I just thought it had too much “entertainment” content as far as not in the ring stuff. They were out of the ring a lot. Sometimes you can lose your live audience because it restricts the sightlines when you’re out of the ring. Everybody can’t see it. If you can’t see it, you can’t react to it. As much as I always enjoyed calling Austin’s matches and Triple H’s matches, I just thought it was too much outside content for me on that. And to go 25 minutes in a No DQ Match and have the finish that they had was kind of counterproductive. You don’t want to beat Austin coming back from his injury, so that would not have been in consideration. But there are ways with a great heel – and make no mistake, Triple H was a great heel – that they couldn’t come up with something where Triple H could’ve done the honors in a close one. They could’ve done something else other than the way we did it. The 25 minutes beating the hell out of each other was pretty impressive, I just didn’t like the closing sequence where the finish was what it was. I think the audience was a little disappointed too.

