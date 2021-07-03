During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on why he thinks Lex Luger isn’t in the WWE Hall of Fame. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s some of those things we talked about. The embarrassment that he put on the company. I believe he will be. I believe Lex Luger will be in the WWE Hall of Fame. I think it’ll be a popular decision when it occurs because he’ll be allowed his two or three minutes he’s allocated, which we talked about before is ridiculous. Don’t induct so damn many people. Have a manageable number of people, so they have the appropriate time to tell their story. He’s got a hell of a story to tell. So, I believe Lex will be in the WWE Hall of Fame at some point in time. I think cooler heads will prevail, and he’ll be inducted. But I think it was the burning of the bridges and how he conducted himself on his exit contributed to him [not being in]. If you want a story – if they want to tell stories and a visual – here’s a guy that could be rolled onto the stage to tell his story. He’s in a wheelchair. If you’re looking for a story, this could be a great story and a story of success because Lex found true happiness in his faith. I think he’ll be in, and I think it’ll be a great induction. Some old wounds just don’t heal as quickly as others…..I just think there are a lot of reasons you would do it.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.