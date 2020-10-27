During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on why he thought the decision to put the WWE Title on Kurt Angle in 2000 was the correct one. Here’s what he had to say:

We had built Kurt with all this momentum, with all these successes and the titles you had eluded to. He was on a roll. If you didn’t follow through with it and get him to the promised land, then you’ve gotta have a great reason why he’s not at the promised land. He’s gotta be injured or some storyline issues or something. He was ready, and if you don’t follow through with it and take him to the next step, you might miss an opportunity you can’t regenerate. He had the momentum, it was a good move, it shows the professionalism of Rock who didn’t have to lose. If Rock had no wanted to do the honors, he wouldn’t have been forced to do the honors. Rock saw it was the best thing for business, and he knew that his matches with Kurt were gonna be terrific. How could they not be? You have two legit athletes who both want to be as good as they can possibly be. They have a lot of the same DNA. I thought it was the right thing to do.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T 411Mania.