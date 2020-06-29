Jim Ross On Why Owen Hart Befriended The Ultimate Warrior

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on the issues that The Ultimate Warrior had backstage and how Owen Hart tried to befriend him. Here’s what he had to say:
Owen liked everybody, Owen could also see when somebody was struggling. Owen was willing to help anybody and he saw that Warrior had potential and could draw everybody money. Owen was trying to be a great teammate and help this guy be better accepted by his peers.
You can listen to the podcast below:
Credit: Grilling JR. H/T WrestlingInc.
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- Liv Morgan Calls WWE Out Over Photos of Loss to Natalya on RAW
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea