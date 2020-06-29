Jim Ross On Why Owen Hart Befriended The Ultimate Warrior

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on the issues that The Ultimate Warrior had backstage and how Owen Hart tried to befriend him. Here’s what he had to say:

Owen liked everybody, Owen could also see when somebody was struggling. Owen was willing to help anybody and he saw that Warrior had potential and could draw everybody money. Owen was trying to be a great teammate and help this guy be better accepted by his peers.

Credit: Grilling JR. H/T WrestlingInc.