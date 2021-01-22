During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on why he doesn’t think a match between Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan would have worked. Here’s what he had to say:

It would’ve been interesting to see. You had two of the most amazing attractions in the history of pro wrestling as far as ticket sales and pay-per-views. I’m sure it probably would’ve been a success financially. However, artistically, maybe not so much. I know Austin never had the confidence that he Hogan would have enough chemistry to live up to the hype. There’s always been the stories of Austin didn’t like Hogan and didn’t want to work with Hogan and all that stuff, which is great for the internet gossip and chatter.

But I just think the styles clash was more than Steve wanted to attempt. I don’t think it had anything personal to do with Hogan. If this had been five years earlier or 10 years earlier when Hogan’s back was not so dilapidated, and I’m not saying that in a coarse way. He’s had multiple back surgeries. I think Steve’s issue was just that Steve had a very high pace. Intense, aggressive, somewhat snug pace. That just may not have fit Hogan’s style at that time because of his back. It would’ve been an interesting attraction. It would’ve been a great poster, it would’ve been a great promo, and it would’ve drawn interest and made money. But I don’t think the match had a chance in hell to live up to the hype of the two stars.