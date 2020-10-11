During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross revealed that it was Vince McMahon’s decision to put The Miz in the Wrestlemania 27 main event against John Cena. Here’s what he had to say:

I don’t really know because Vince made that decision. And for me to think as Vince does would be scary. I would say it was a gut feeling that Vince had developed to have enough confidence that Miz could carry his share of the water as the WWE champion. Also, it was an interesting way to get through that WrestleMania and when people left that show, were they thinking about Miz retaining the title or were they looking forward to Rock and Cena? We both know the answer to that. He facilitated, he was a role player on that night even as the champion. I think Vince felt it served a lot of masters at that point in time, but that’s how I would look at it.

I gotta admit I still wasn’t totally sold on that booking. I liked it from the standpoint that it was different and it was new. It let your beloved babyface John Cena chase, and could Miz dodge another bullet? Good storytelling. But I just wasn’t sure what kind of match they would have, and I thought they delivered. Bottom line, they delivered. I was wrong in that regard, don’t mind saying I was wrong. I gained a lot more respect for Miz on that day. I may have been late to the dance, but I thought they had a very good presentation – I don’t know what the stars said, I don’t have any idea. But I do know for my taste, they had a very solid match and it was a good presentation. Miz delivered when he needed to deliver tat that WrestleMania.

The only problem I had with that was it seemed like Miz – we took that chicken shit heel thing to the extreme edges. He rarely won on his own. He never won by gaining an unfair advantage and then winning with a finish hold or Skull Crushing Finale or whatever it may be. It seemed like it was always Alex Riley…….Miz seemed to always have somebody. He would’ve never beaten John Cena the way the story was played out and the way the match was laid out if it hadn’t been for The Rock, which was obviously to set up Cena and Rock for the next year. That was the backstory on that thing quite honestly. I thought sometimes having the crutch of having the outside interference was utilized too frequently in Miz’s run.