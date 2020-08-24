Jim Ross On Why The WCW Invasion Angle Didn’t Work

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross went into detail on why the WCW Invasion angle didn’t work out as well as expected. Here’s what he had to say:

The Invasion angle was a major disappointment. We could’ve gotten a lot more money out of that. We could’ve given it time and had patience to allow people to spin-off and become bigger stars. And I felt in hindsight, not giving any of the Alliance guys any momentum was a mistake. You can’t have success without some momentum or getting somebody on a streak.”

Anybody that has a brain would have sat home and collected a paycheck. It allows your body to heal. You also think those guys with those big checks for mailbox money, they were not getting any younger. Their bodies needed healing. You get better, you feel better. Your health gets better. You’re over all those nagging issues. But we were never forgiven by this. It was pointed out time and time again, every newsletter was ‘Well they don’t have the whole team there and blah, blah, blah.’ We knew that and that’s not a revelation. But what are you gonna do? You gonna drag the nWo out of their homes kicking and screaming and forsake those massive checks they got every single week from Time Warner? Hell no. There’s no motivation there. I don’t blame those guys one bit. It’s a situation where you hope the guys we did bring in, somebody might break through, somebody might break out. Quite honestly, that never really happened.