During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on thinking that wrestlers will want longer matches at Full Gear. Here’s what he had to say:

It will be interesting to see how the show is timed. Every match, those guys are all going to think they need 20 minutes. I’m thinking that’s going to be interesting on show day. The lobbying Tony Khan for more time is going to be comical to watch.

Of course, the talents are going to wait ’til the last day, so that’s when the revisions come, and we have to acquiesce to some of these cats’ big egos. Apparently they have very low self esteem of their own work because you got to have– I’m interested in that backstage aspect of the show.