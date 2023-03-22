Jim Ross loves being a mentor to young talent in AEW.

The WWE Hall of Famer and current commentator for Rampage discussed this topic during the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he also talked about the AEW travel schedule and how it is very suitable for him at this part of his career. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

How AEW’s travel schedule is manageable for him:

I’m doing fine. Our travel’s manageable, it really is. I’ve had to a lot more strenuous travel than this in my career. That’s one of the things that makes AEW, for me, so attractive is the schedule, and seeing these young guys develop.

Says he wants to help the young talent develop more:

I wish I had the opportunity to help them develop more. I’ve been trying to do that in the last several weeks, just on my own, talking to talents. I’ll continue to do so because I enjoy it. It’s coaching, and I think that’s what I was put on earth to do, is to help coach these kids up a bit and give them hope and keep them positive. So we’ll see how that all works out.

