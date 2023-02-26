Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about how younger talent do not understand the importance of selling.

“Trying to get young guys to sell nowadays, you almost have to have a meeting,” he said. “It’s horrible. It’s lazy and it’s selfish and it’s insecure. and there are a million other negative adjectives I can use to describe it. It’s part of the essence of the presentation.”

Ross didn’t offer any other details on which young stars he has seen that don’t do this.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc