Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, he recalled his battle with cancer last year. Ross first underwent surgery in November to fight skin cancer.

He was on hiatus from AEW while he did radiation treatment and returned on the December 29th broadcast of Dynamite.

“I’m loving life. I’m very blessed and I’m healthy. I took my 22nd radiation treatment in the morning here in Jacksonville. All the treatments were in Jacksonville. That night we had our show at Daily’s Place. I had made it a personal challenge from J.R. to J.R. that I’m going to get that last treatment, I’m going to come home and shower, I’m getting my fat ass to work, and I was on the air that night. I knew that it was going to take a certain amount of health and healing and good luck for all of that to work together. That’s how much I love the business. I came back 30 days early because I didn’t want to miss anymore. My opportunities for AEW and Tony Khan, with all the guys there, I’m very blessed to have this situation in my lap, and as long as I can still do my work and not embarrass myself, as long as I can deliver, why not? What else am I going to do? This is my life. All I’m doing is living my life and I’m loving every damn minute of it. I really appreciate everybody’s support and patience with me over time. Sometimes I’m a little cranky, but you have to understand that I’m never pain free anymore. That’s what is challenging.”

