Jim Ross has opened up about his relationship with Pat Patterson.

The WWE Hall Of Famer passed away recently and had a close connection with the legendary announcer.

Ross spoke about this during a recent episode of Grilling JR.

“Pat was a very unique guy. He was funny, he was intelligent. He had the sixth sense of what, in his view, pro wrestling should be. He was always steadfast in that belief. When I first moved to Connecticut, Bruce [Prichard] was working with Pat a lot. They were joined at the hip, and they even dressed alike more often than not. Vince hired me, and I don’t know if he knew exactly what to do with me at that time.

So, I hung out at Pat’s house with Louie and their band of friends……when I got to WWE, I got a great education on Pat and Louie of being tolerant and judging people on their own merits on not on their own lifestyle. It’s not business. So, that really helped me a lot going forward. Pat and Jan and Louie cooked together. Jan thought her spaghetti sauce was the best I’ve ever tasted, and they would always have their arguments and debates about whose sauce was the best. And ironically, Pat in his own way, he called Jan ‘Jane’ for 10 years. I said, ‘Goddamnit, Pat, her name is Jan.’ He said, ‘Jan, Jane, it doesn’t matter.’ We had a great time with them.”