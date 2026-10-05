Jim Ross says he had only seconds to prepare before telling a pay-per-view audience that Owen Hart had died. In a new episode of Grilling JR, the longtime commentator recalled learning the news from producer Kevin Dunn while a video package was playing during WWE’s 1999 Over the Edge event.

Ross was answering a question about how a wrestler’s final match is remembered after a death. He said the responsibility of addressing a death on air has never become easier for him.

“I’ve processed, you know, the Owen Hart scenario, the situation with Eddie Guerrero, which I mentioned. You know, I had to come on and acknowledge someone passing. It never gets easy. You don’t know if you’re going to say the right things or not. You’re talking too long, too much.”

Ross said the broadcast went to a video after Hart’s fall and that he was then asked to update viewers. He told Dunn he did not have an update, and Dunn delivered the news directly through the broadcast talkback. Wrestling Headlines previously covered Ross’s account of returning to the arena years later.

“The next thing on the agenda, I was told at that point, as that video was playing, that, ‘JR, we need for you to give the audience that’s watching on pay-per-view an update on Owen.’ And I said to Kevin Dunn in a talkback button, ‘I don’t know. I don’t have an update.’ Then he told me, said, ‘JR, Owen’s dead.’ So that was my, I had 10-15 seconds.”

Ross said he has since encountered the clip of his announcement on television and social media. He remains uncertain about his own delivery in that moment.

“I’ve seen that soundbite on TV and then social media before. But I don’t know if I liked it or not.”

Source: Jim Ross on Grilling JR.