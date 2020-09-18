AEW announcer Jim Ross took to Twitter this week and gave major praise to Wednesday’s Dynamite main event, which saw Best Friends defeat Santana and Ortiz in a Parking Lot Fight.

The match has received a significant amount of positive feedback from fans and wrestlers on social media, but JR gave it a really big endorsement considering the matches he’s called during his Hall of Fame career. Ross referred to the match as the best Street Fight he’s ever called.

“I’ve never been privileged to broadcast a better street fight.. EVER! That statement covers ample ground. [cowboy hat emoji] @TonyKhan @AEWrestling,” JR wrote.

JR’s comments led to backlash from several fans, who pointed out that he’s called legendary matches with WWE Hall of Famers such as Edge vs. Mick Foley, Triple H vs. Foley, and Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels, among others.

