During the latest episode of “Grilling Jr,” Jim Ross talked about Booker T.

The legendary pro wrestling announcer gave praise to the fellow WWE Hall of Famer and made it known that he thinks he was better as a singles wrestler compared to his run with his brother as a tag team.

Here is what he had to say:

“Bottom line is Booker delivered. Booker as a single was money. I didn’t dislike the Harlem Heat team, don’t get me wrong, but sometimes the guys have to separate and move on. Booker is a hell of a hand. Of all the guys that we hired during that Invasion angle, Booker probably, at the end of the day, I can’t think of anybody else that superseded him. He was probably the best success story that we had. He worked his a*s off. He wanted to get over and he knew that WWF at that time, WWE eventually, was his calling card. That was where you can make a bunch of money, establish his reputation, and get to the top of the mountain, and he did all of that.”

