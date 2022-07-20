On the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross gave major praise to Paul Heyman, even calling him one of WWE’s most valued talents above some in-ring competitors. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Says Paul Heyman is one of WWE’s most valuable talents:

He’s been a key player in that company as — Paul Heyman is as much the MVP of WWE as anybody on the roster, because he makes stars and he’s done that with Roman Reigns obviously and done it very well, but Paul was the perfect guy to manage Brock [Lesnar] or to be his agent, same deal. So, I like Heyman’s promos. I’ve always liked ‘em. When the booking committee in Atlanta didn’t wanna do business with Paul because he was arrogant and argumentative and smarter than most of them on the booking committee, I said I’ll work with him, because I saw a great partner for me as a broadcast partner. So I wanted to take care of me and my team… so, it was fun. Paul’s good, he’s really good and he’s going strong man. He’s still doing great work.

Says Heyman is partly responsible for Roman Reigns’ rise in the company:

As you should, as you should [J.R. agreed with the statement that Heyman is a big part of Roman Reigns’ success over the past several years]. Paul’s very much responsible for much of the success of Roman Reigns more than any other individual other than Roman. Heyman’s the guy.

