Jim Ross believes fans should expect at least a couple of notable names to show up in Saturday’s Men’s Royal Rumble match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on the latest episode of Grilling JR with co-host Conrad Thompson, Ross discussed who he expects to see involved in the Rumble and made it clear he would be surprised if Chris Jericho wasn’t part of the show.

When asked directly about Jericho’s potential involvement, Ross didn’t hesitate.

“Hell yeah,” he said. “Absolutely. He’s too smart not to get himself booked on this show for his return. He’ll get a big pop.”

Ross also turned his attention to a newer face, expressing strong confidence that Powerhouse Hobbs will be included in the match as well.

“I’m especially excited about ‘Big Willy,’” Ross said, using his nickname for Hobbs, who is rumored to use the name Royce Keys in WWE.

JR explained why it would make little sense for WWE not to use Hobbs on such a major stage.

“I don’t know if it’s a secret or not,” he said. “He’ll be in the Royal Rumble, I think. Why in the hell would you sign a guy this close to a major event and then not utilize him? And that’ll be a new face. And he looks great.”

Ross also shared a personal anecdote involving Hobbs, revealing that the powerhouse recently reached out to thank him for the guidance he’s received over the years.

“He called me a day or two ago, thanking me for my help over the years,” Ross revealed. “I said, ‘Well, my phone number isn’t going to change, big fella.’”

While appearing on ESPN Get Up on Wednesday morning, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque made it clear that there will be “a lot of surprises in store” at WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh this weekend.

WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh takes place this Saturday, January 31, 2026, live from Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia.

