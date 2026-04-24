What does Jim Ross think of some of the top-of-the-card movement in WWE these days?

Let’s find out!

During the latest installment of his Grilling J.R. podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW broadcast team member spoke about the rise of Oba Femi, WrestleMania 43, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On Oba Femi and WrestleMania 43: “He’s (Oba Femi) got a better shot at it than anybody you and I can probably name right now, because he beat the monster. And he’s unique. His look is unique. He’s very impressive in that regard. Oba Femi being the champion at next year’s WrestleMania is going to be dependent upon how fast the company can build total confidence in his ability. He’s got to stay reliable. He’s got to work on his game. He ain’t ready. But you got to run with a guy if you’re making that kind of commitment. And the first commitment they’ve made with him is him beating Brock Lesnar. It’s very possible. I can’t name you anyone currently on the roster that has an extremely better chance of being the champion at WrestleMania next year than Oba right now. He’d be my slight favorite in the horse race.”

On Logan Paul and Bron Breakker: “The best worker of the group is the Paul kid. He’s the best talent bell to bell. Putting a match together. He’s still going to be perceived as somewhat one dimensional, because the son of a b*tch looks like a Greek god and people draw their assumptions on his physique rather than his fundamental soundness. Breakker is a, I love his game because he’s a legitimate tough athlete that has the pro wrestling DNA flowing through his veins. If I had to make a pick, Oba is going to be one, and maybe Breakker will be one A. But you damn sure don’t want to pass over on Steiner’s kid.”