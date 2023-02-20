Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the AEW announcer talked about WWE NXT Champion Breakker and his belief about Breakker’s future on the main roster.

“He’s gonna be a star,” Ross said. “He’s already a star, but he’s gonna be main event level, WrestleMania conversation star at least by this WrestleMania. Probably not this one. It doesn’t look like it anyway, but he’s gonna be a big star, no doubt, and I’m happy for the family.”

