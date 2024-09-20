Who will be the first pro wrestling company to run a spectacle-driven super-show at the groundbreaking Sphere venue in Las Vegas, Nevada?

Jim Ross has a good idea.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW broadcast team member explained on his latest “Grilling J.R.” podcast that WWE President Nick Khan’s connections in “Sin City” mixed with WWE’s history of being a trendsetter and innovator in the industry, will likely lead to the company running the first wrestling event at Sphere.

“I think Nick Khan will lead the way because of all of their Vegas connections,” Ross said. “It would surprise me if WWE was not the first company to go into the Sphere.”

Ross continued, “It has a very distinct and different look. it’s kind of like Arthur Ashe in a sense that you run it once a year, maybe twice a year max. Somebody will jump on it and WWE has been proven that they are generally the first jumpers. I think there’ll be wrestling in the Sphere, I think it’ll be WWE first.”

If WWE does, in fact, become the first pro wrestling promotion to run the Sphere, he doesn’t see AEW playing second fiddle and following suit anytime soon after.

“If that happens, then why would AEW zoom in and look like a copycat,” Ross questioned. “They wouldn’t. They have some distance between it. It has a unique look, why not try it? It’s going to be a very — WWE’s got a huge production staff, much larger than AEW. The guys at AEW do a lot of multitasking and do more than one thing. I like what’s going on, the sphere is another new and as we said, fans love new. This would sure be new.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)