WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross says he’s looking forward to his next assignment.

Back in March of this year, Jim Ross announced that he signed a new one-year contract with AEW.

During the latest edition of his “Grilling JR” podcast, Good Ole’ JR commented on his next assignment with Tony Khan’s promotion. He said,

“I’m gonna be at the next AEW pay-per-view, it’s gonna be emanating from Orlando later this month. I think that’ll be my next assignment. Tony’s been putting me in the two main events, the last two matches of the pay-per-view. So hopefully that’ll continue. I figure it will. I haven’t heard anything differently. But that’s a nice trip for me. That’s a car trip, and no airplanes.”

Ross also provided an update on his health, saying,

“My health has improved immensely. I got my nurse who comes by twice a week, checks my vitals, dresses my wound. Can you believe that that would, which was a result of 22 radiation treatments for skin cancer, is still being nursed over a year [later]? The good news is that it’s healing. It’s shrinking, and that’s important for me. I’d like to get the bandages off and move on, but I’ve adjusted well. It’s just the way it is. I’m not gonna bitch and moan about poor me. That don’t heal nothing, and nobody wants to hear that shit. I don’t. So things are good.”

Kofi Kingston recently reflected on capturing the WWE World Title and Bryan Danielson going to bat for him.

While appearing on the “Baby Huey on In The Kliq” podcast, Kingston praised Danielson. He said.

“Daniel Bryan, I think, is one of the greatest. He’s got to be top-five of all time for a lot of different reasons. His resiliency. He’s a guy who broke his neck and came back when people said that he wasn’t going to be able to do it, you have to admire someone that can do that. On top of that, too, he’s somebody who doesn’t really seek any credit, you know what I’m saying? He does a lot of things. He had a lot to do with why I was even in that position. I know he had gone to bat for me to be in that position, because that’s what the people wanted. So I know he was a very big advocate of that, and he’ll never tell you that, he’ll never brag about that, because that’s not what his like purpose in doing that was. It was just about doing the right thing, and I’m always grateful for that.”

He added, “On top of that, from a storyline perspective, the fact that he was in the same shoes that I was in a couple of years ago when the corporate mega heads were telling him that he wasn’t good enough, that he wasn’t he was a B-plus player, and now he’s on the other side as a champion, saying all those naturally things to me. So from a storyline perspective, when you’re able to complete a circle like that. When you’re able to have continuity in that way and you see it unfold in front of your eyes in a WWE ring, it’s just beautiful. That’s what wrestling is all about, man. Those stories that continue through different generations. I know we’re not different generations, per se, but different eras, the Daniel Bryan ‘Yes!’ era, the ‘Yes!’ Movement, to the KofiMania movement. It was like a seamless handoff. I couldn’t have had a better opponent than him. He’s amazing in the ring, super smooth, a high-class performer, stand-up guy. Like I said, very, very resilient, though, coming back from a neck injury and being able to, you know, go out there and still do it, and now getting to walk away, he’s earned it.”

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.