Jim Ross continues to make progress in his recovery from brain surgery, with the legendary announcer still hoping to be at AEW All In later this month.

Ross underwent a successful shunt procedure on August 12 and had initially hoped to return home last Friday. While his hospital stay has lasted a little longer than anticipated, Ross provided another positive update on Tuesday as he continues rehab and physical therapy.

“Full day of rehab and physical therapy as I’m one step closer to going home,” Ross tweeted. “Appreciate all your well wishes. Goal is to work Wembley Stadium at the end of August.”

AEW All In takes place from Wembley Stadium in London on August 30, giving Ross less than two weeks to continue his recovery before the event.

Ross has primarily been used by AEW to call select matches at pay-per-view events in recent years. His current contract with the company is scheduled to expire sometime this month.

The WWE Hall of Famer also recently shared a post-surgery photo showing the incision on his head following the procedure, which you can view here.