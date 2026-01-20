Jim Ross will not be part of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The legendary announcer took to social media on Monday to reveal that he will miss Wednesday night’s Dynamite in Orlando, Florida after suffering a fall at home. Ross noted that the incident left him stuck on his living room floor for several hours, though he was still able to follow the College Football Playoff action later that night.

“Great CFB Playoff game tonight! Congrats to IU Hoosiers for an amazing win vs Canes Football. My trip to Orlando for AEW Dynamite is postponed due to an untimely fall that saw me lying on my living room floor for 5 hours. I’ll be watching!”

Despite the scare, Ross made it clear he’ll still be tuning in to the show remotely.

Ross has dealt with several health-related challenges in recent years. In 2025, he publicly stated that his cancer was “gone” and expressed excitement about returning to AEW All In that August. While he did make it back to the commentary desk for AEW’s biggest event of the year, Ross later revealed he had suffered “a bad fall” just days before the show.

More recently, earlier this month, Ross returned to AEW commentary to call an episode of Dynamite from his home state of Oklahoma.

AEW fans will be hoping for a smooth recovery and a quick return for the Hall of Famer.