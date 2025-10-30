There’s no question that the professional wrestling industry — particularly WWE in the 1980s and 1990s — has a long, complicated history when it comes to issues of race. Numerous performers from that era have since spoken out about the prejudice they encountered behind the scenes, and even in the modern era, accusations of racial bias within the company occasionally surface.

Now, one WWE legend is speaking out about his own experiences with it.

Appearing on the “Duke Loves Rasslin” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley opened up about an incident involving longtime commentator and executive Jim Ross, alleging that Ross made racially insensitive remarks toward him during his WWE career.

For years, D-Von had remained relatively quiet about the situation, choosing not to address it publicly. However, during his latest interview, the former Tag Team Champion decided it was finally time to share his perspective, offering candid thoughts on how those comments affected him personally and professionally.

D-Von explained, “Being African-American in this in this business still — especially in the very beginning of 1991. And even though we got started in 96, I was still petrified of racism. Somebody not saying, ‘Okay, we can’t allow him to say this, because watching a black man say this in this type of business or vice versa?” Because I found that to be very, very — a point of view in so many people when I was coming up in the business, that their philosophy was still stuck in the ’50s and ’60s. A black man should never say anything because of the fact that he’s black and you’re in a white man’s business.”

“No, I didn’t experience it when we were together. Because of the fact that when we got together, we were in ECW. And in ECW I did not experience it. I experienced it in WWE. I experienced it with certain top officials who — I don’t really want to go and say any names… But my point was, when a person comes up to you and tells you that they don’t like you because of the color of your skin. And you’re sitting up there going, ‘Wow, really?’ When [it’s] 1999, 2000 and you’re still coming to me and saying crap like this. There were certain people in that organization and that time that felt that I should not have said anything, who had power to basically bury me if need be just because I might have stood up for what I felt was right.”

“People were speculating that I was talking about Michael Hayes or they thought I was talking about Vince or John Laurinaitis. Let me just make this perfectly clear. Vince McMahon has helped me to become a superstar. Has there been times where I got frustrated with him — whether it was as talent or producer? Absolutely. But that doesn’t mean I hate the man. Michael Hayes did nothing but help me during my producer role — to help me become a better producer.”

“So, no, not Michael Hayes. John Laurinaitis took care of me as a producer. Never once did he badmouth me in any way, shape, or form. He always took care of you. So, it wasn’t John Laurinaitis. Did I come out and say ten-gallon hat? Yes. Did Maven let the cat out of the bag? Yes. Was it JR? Yes, I did have a problem with JR back then.”

“Was I disappointed with that man when he said the things he said to me back then? Yes, I was. Now, he can sit there and deny it all he wants, but again, Bubba was there, and Bubba said that he remembers the incident on my podcast. Paul Heyman was there, Spike Dudley was there, and Tommy Dreamer was there. No one’s pulling the race card. The question was asked, and I got tired of people asking who it was.”

“If I didn’t want to say it back then, I had the right not to. But now I wanted to — that was my way of letting it go. I’m not angry at the man today. I know the man is going through some health problems, and just to show you where I am and the place that I’m in — I pray that God can heal his body. I’ve forgiven him in my heart.”

“I haven’t talked to him, and when I see him, I don’t say anything to him because not once has he come to me and apologized. I don’t hold any ill feelings toward the man. Again, I won’t forget, but I do have to forgive him. That was my way of letting it go.”

