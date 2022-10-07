Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the AEW announcer spoke about the way that Tony Khan views Rampage. The promotion will mostly run live shows over the next two months instead of taping them after Dynamite as a way to help boost TV ratings.

“Rampage is a high priority right now within the confines of AEW. We want to make this Friday night show good and build a loyal audience and I think we’re going to do that. I really do. I enjoy the opportunity. I did the show with Excalibur and Schiavone and I love it. Just loved it. We had so much fun. When you cut your roster of announcers down to three, everything becomes more manageable. You’re not driving in so much traffic. That was the goal there.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription