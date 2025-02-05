– On his latest Grilling J.R. podcast, AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Fame legend Jim Ross reacted to critics of Paul “Triple H” Levesque being inducted into the 2025 class of the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada this coming April. “Congratulations to Triple H for being inducted, or gonna be inducted soon,” Ross said first when the topic came up. “Anybody that says he’s not deserving, the only reason he’s in is because of who he married is such bullshit. It’s weak. If you’re saying that, stop. Stop embarrassing yourself. The son of a bitch was the top heel in one of the hottest eras in WWE [history], and now he’s the quarterback, the head coach of that same team that’s setting records. Give me a break. Stop it. You’re embarrassing yourself by showing your ignorance. Don’t do that. I’m happy for him. I sent him a text the other day, congratulating him, and believe it or not, it was the day after the Rumble, he texted me back. He doesn’t forget those that have helped him along the way and those that he respects, and he’s doing a great job.”

– The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape. Ahead of tonight’s two-hour AEW on TBS prime time program from Gateway Arena in Atlanta, GA., two new segments have been announced for the show. On Tuesday evening, AEW announced that we will hear from The Hurt Syndicate live on tonight’s show, and that Rated-FTR will be appearing live this evening as well. Previously announced for the show is Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay vs. A Don Callis Family member, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Buddy Matthews & Brody King, Queen Aminata vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm with Mariah May on commentary, as well as appearances by MJF and “Hangman” Adam Page.

