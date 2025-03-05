AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will team up with Ricochet to face off against Swerve Strickland and Brody King in a tag team match. The show will take place at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California, and will air live on TBS starting at 8:00 PM EST.

You can check out the updated lineup for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite below:

* Cope vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Kazuchika Okada and Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland and Brody King

* Thunder Rosa & Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

* Swerve Strickland and Ricochet have contract signing.

Kazuchika Okada is set to face off against Brody King for the AEW Continental Title at AEW Revolution 2025. The match comes after Okada defeated King’s tag team partner, Buddy Matthews, at AEW Grand Slam 2025 and had multiple confrontations with King.

Tony Khan confirmed the bout for Los Angeles via social media.

This Sunday, 3/9#AEWRevolution

Los Angeles, CA @cryptocomarena AEW Continental Title@rainmakerXokada vs @Brodyxking After a series of altercations, Kazuchika Okada will defend the AEW Continental Title vs

Brody King at Revolution THIS SUNDAY! Don’t miss #AEWDynamite TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/mfrgHFcgcL — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 5, 2025

Jim Ross’ voice has been iconic in wrestling history, especially during key moments like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s rise and Triple H’s villainous acts. Fans often imagine how these moments would sound with JR on the call, as seen with John Cena’s heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

On the latest edition of his “Grilling JR” podcast, Ross expressed appreciation for fans’ connection to his announcing style but also acknowledged that these videos might overshadow Michael Cole’s contributions. He said,

“Yeah, it’s nice. I saw the same thing. It’s nice. I feel bad because it takes away from Michael Cole, and that’s not the objective, but everybody’s got their taste. My delivery and my presentation in moments like that are different, and I don’t think that you can replicate them. That’s just me.”

He added, “I liked the hell out of it [Cena’s heel turn]. I thought it was timely. I thought it made sense. I thought it added to the show. It was a jaw-dropper, to say the least. So, I had no issues with it at all. I thought it was fabulous.”

During a recent virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, AEW wrestler Queen Aminata commented on her goal to win the TBS or AEW Women’s World Title in AEW.

You can check out some highlights from the virtual signing below:

On her run in AEW: “It’s going great, honestly. I’m very thankful. [I’m] excited.”

On wanting to win the TBS or AEW Women’s World Title: “Not necessarily TBS Champion or AEW Women’s Champion. I just want to be a champion, that’s it. Never say never. I’m the type, hey, let’s go with the flow. When it happens, it happens. When it’s my time, it’s my time. Wrestling is always…you have your ups and downs and stuff like that.”

During a recent appearance on the “In the Kliq” podcast, AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia commented on his ongoing feud with Wheeler Yuta. He said,

“I think me and Wheeler Yuta have a rivalry that transcends our time at AEW. We’ve had a rivalry for the past. It’s not necessarily a consistent rivalry where it’s like we were doing, where we had, like, a month-long thing, where we were doing stuff altogether. It’s just something where some stuff happens, and it stops, and some stuff happens, and it stops. So I think when it’s all said and done, I think me and Yuta is going to be a generational rivalry where we, you know, hopefully wrestle each other for the rest of our careers.”