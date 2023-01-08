Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, The former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer recently said that Ross wouldn’t be able to help The Young Bucks and CM Punk mend their relationship because they belong to different generations. The two sides were part of the brawl at AEW All Out.

Ross famously was in the middle of the issues between Steve Austin and Vince McMahon in 2002 that eventually saw Ross talk them into having a meeting to repair their relationship.

“Somebody called in [on Busted Open Radio] and said, Should Tony Khan use JR to help get a reconciliation from CM Punk and The Bucks, etc? And Tommy Dreamer said it wouldn’t ever work because JR is from a different generation, which happens to be one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever heard Tommy saying. I like Tommy, I’ve hired Tommy, he’s a lifer. So I’m not mad at Tommy, I’m just shocked that he would say something so ridiculous.” “Human nature doesn’t have a generational timeline, it just doesn’t. Management is management. Communication is communication. I probably talked more about communication and the term communication on this podcast than anybody in your AdFree network. Communication is a key to marriage, dating, business. You got to communicate. And so it kind of bothered me that I thought, oh, that won’t [work] cause I’m older. It’s not. That my generation wouldn’t understand how to address those issues, which I totally say bullshi*t to.”

Quotes via TJR Wrestling