Just last week, World Wrestling Entertainment announced the launch of its “WWE ID” program, which is a new developmental program that will allow wrestlers on the independent scene to create a path to the big leagues.

The company has teamed up with Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Booker T’s wrestling schools to scout and sign talent.

During the latest edition of his “Grilling JR” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross was asked about his thoughts on the new concept. He said,

“Yes, and I think it’s about time. Vince was never very motivated to invest time and money in supporting the indies. It was just — I remember the conversation we had. It was simply, ‘Well Vince, where do you think we got all these other guys?’ We had some college guys as you know, but we had a lot of diversity. You get diversity via selection. It’s just a crazy deal, you want different personalities, you want different body types, you want different ethnicities.”

Ross also expressed his belief that independent talent shouldn’t sign any sort of contract that would prohibit them from wrestling for another company. He added,

“Well, you’re not really eliminating it because if you don’t sign a contract and you got a maybe a letter of agreement or something casual, I can see that being a good recruiting tool because then guys build their confidence, they build their self esteem, they got a WWE deal in the works. They’d be stupid to sign a contract that prohibits them from wrestling for another company. Don’t do that, that don’t make any sense. But having that WWE offer or agreement, that’s good for those guys. It’s good for the talent.”

Bronson Reed has never worked a WrestleMania pay-per-view event, but he does have a “dream moment” in mind.

Back in 2024, Reed won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy. That match took place on the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown.

During a recent interview with Matt Bingham of Z93…The Rock Station!, Reed revealed what he’d like to see happen with him at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Reed said, “I guess my dream WrestleMania moment would be something like the ‘Boyhood Dream’ Shawn Michaels capturing that Championship at WrestleMania. I remember watching that as a kid myself and seeing him hold the title and get down onto his knees. You know, that’s what everyone sort of dreams of. But maybe I do a little bit different where I’m a little bit more dominant, and maybe I swing that title around my head.”