Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, Ross recalled having to deal with Shawn Michaels and wrestlers complaining about his conduct in WWE during the late 1990s. Ross was Head of Talent Relations at the time.

“I got complaints about Shawn from talents all the time, pretty much on a daily basis. But the talents also knew that Shawn had such a connection with Vince, that they could only push that issue so far. And then he runs into Vince’s judgement call, and you’re basically telling Vince you’re making a huge mistake, you don’t know what you’re doing blah, blah, blah. So yeah, almost every on a daily basis, it seemed like somebody had something to say. And I’m surprised that we didn’t have more issues than we did, to be honest with you.”