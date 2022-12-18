Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross recalled a tense incident with Sgt. Slaughter that took place in a hotel in late 1997 while Slaughter was portraying WWE’s on-screen Commissioner.

Here is what Ross had to say:

“I helped save his life one time. We were in Stamford at the hotel we use there. We had a nice talk and were shooting the breeze. He leaves and walks away. He gets to the elevator and passes out. I ran over there and got him flat and talked him through his seizure. I guess it was a seizure, but he had a spell as my granny would say and he lost consciousness, and I wasn’t so sure he was going to make it.”

“I didn’t know if he had a heart attack or what, but we called an ambulance and we got the EMTs there. We’re in downtown Stamford. We didn’t have far to travel so we had to kind of nurture him back to life and I’m glad I got to help a little bit in that matter because I was the closest to Bob physically, I saw what happened, and I was the first one on the scene. I got him out of the elevator. He was just kind of laying across the elevator where the door wouldn’t shut, so I did a mistake.”

“I pulled him out and then we had somebody call 9-1-1. The EMTs were there quickly and Sarge kicked out as he did in so many matches. I always had a great closeness to Bob Slaughter, real name Bob Remus. He’s a good dude.”