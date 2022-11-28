Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, Ross looked back on a memorable Rock Bottom that The Rock did on The British Bulldog, who ended up getting slammed into some dog poop. It happened on the October 11, 1999, edition of Monday Night Raw.

“I didn’t get that. That was insulting, and it wasn’t even funny. It’s course it’s crass, just go have that great match that you know you can have. But the dog sh*t thing didn’t fit for me. It’s like can we go lower? Maybe we should take a picture of the dog actually taking the sh*t and then doing it, I don’t know. I’m being facetious obviously, that didn’t belong there.”

“It was somebody’s idea of a joke. Well, we can [do this], and let’s do this at the end, and the fans will be shocked and they’ll be surprised and they’ll get a big kick out of it. What they’re gonna get a big kick out of was a great wrestling match. At that point in time, Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock didn’t need comedy. He was comedic enough without creating a distasteful scenario where dogsh*t was allegedly utilized. This just had no place.”