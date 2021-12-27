Jim Ross recently spoke about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed the creative pitch made to Steve Austin that he says shows a lack of respect shown towards the former WWE Champion.

Ross recalled WWE wanting to call him Chilly McFreeze when Austin was transitioning into the “Stone Cold” gimmick.

“That comes out of a marketing meeting or it comes out of a room filled with people, most of them don’t have product knowledge and are not fans, and they’re tongue-in-cheeking it. It shows you their lack of respect, in general, for the business. Chilly McFreeze… are you sh*tting me?” “I wasn’t so popular in some of those meetings, because I’d walk in and say, ‘We’re having a meeting so you can present this s***? You’ve gotta be kidding me, fellas, ladies, gentlemen, whatever.’ But it [the Chilly McFreeze pitch] was horrible, it was horrible.”

H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcription