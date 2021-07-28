Jim Ross recently spoke on his Grilling JR podcast about a wide range of topics.

During it, he discussed Triple H’s career in WWE in 1995-1996. It turns out Triple H was using the Ace Crusher finisher, but out of respect for DDP, he switched his finisher to the Pedigree. DDP later used the move as the Diamond Cutter and Randy Orton with the RKO.

Conrad Thompson: ‘HHH defeated Buck Zumhofe on WWF Wrestling Challenge in his television debut on 4/30. He used the Ace Crusher. Apparently when his old pal, Diamond Dallas Page sees him pull this move off on TV, he gives him a call and asks, ‘Hey man, I’m kind of using that. Do you mind using a different finish?’ Supposedly, Hunter said, ‘No problem. He changed the finish that would wind up as the Pedigree, but he at least started with a version of the Diamond Cutter, I guess it was known back then, the Ace Crusher.’

Ross: “‘I heard about that. He had confidence in his own game and knew that there were a lot of other finishes he could come up with that would not identify him with somebody else. In all due respect to Dallas Page at that time, Page wasn’t a household name. He was a solid hand, who continued to evolve his game after starting in his mid-30’s. For HHH to go the other direction and figure out something else to do, certainly I wasn’t surprised with that scenario. He’s going to get something that the name can fit him. He’ll get a move that anybody can take, whether you’re a huge 300 pound guy, or a cruiserweight. That pedigree will work on anybody. That’s the magic of a great finish. It’s ubiquitous in a sense that it’s everywhere for every opponent, and I think that’s what he was looking for. I didn’t envision the pedigree, but I certainly understood the logic of it. You can use it on anybody and beat them, and that’s what he did.”