During the latest episode of “Grilling Jr,” Jim Ross talked about WrestleMania 17 in 2001.

Specifically, the legendary announcer looked back on Triple H vs. The Undertaker match.

“I remember Vince and I talking about the show. We had these sheets. On one side of it you had all the babyfaces and right across the same sheet, you had all the heels. When you book somebody like for a house show run or whatever, you just mark their name off.

The irony was that when we started playing this card, two very prominent names had not been marked off, Undertaker and HHH. Well, we didn’t have any time to build a great long story, but because of Undertaker’s tenure and being over, and HHH getting over, we weren’t second-guessing that. I’m not going to tell you their booking was an accident. It wasn’t an accident, but it was an afterthought because they were not involved in a primary story. This thing was so heavily Austin-Rock-oriented. We didn’t know the ladder match was going to be a phenomenal success until we saw it and those guys over-delivered. The Undertaker-HHH match came together late, but you knew it was going to be a hell of a match because you have two amazing talents in there. They told a good story. They had plenty of time, 18 minutes, and change. To come together late, I thought it was a really good outing from both those guys.”