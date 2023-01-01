On his podcast Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Chyna’s high regard for herself.

Ross then recounted Chyna’s desire for a $1 million contract with WWE, which Vince McMahon rejected in favor of letting her leave.

“She wanted a million dollars guarantee because she felt like she was worth more being a female, being more unique, than Stone Cold, some of the other guys. There was only a handful of guys making a million dollars per year.

I said, ‘Vince, if I can’t get a decent number, we may have to pass on it. He said, ‘Well, that’s your call.’ I couldn’t give her a million dollars a year. Could she have earned over a million dollars per year? She probably did a couple of times, if I remember correctly, but that guarantee was just too big.”