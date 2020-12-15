Owen Hart tragically passed away at the WWE Over The Edge 1999 pay-per-view event when he fell while making an entrance from the ceiling.

After his death, Martha Hart, his widow, filed a lawsuit against the company.

Jim Ross talked about this during the latest episode of his podcast, Grilling J.R. The WWE Hall of Famer recalled how Vince McMahon wasn’t as vocal as he was in the past following the incident during WWE shows.

All I knew is the busier Vince was during the show, the less he was in my headset,” JR said. “I relished those days. I didn’t question it. If we were by ourselves, we would converse and not confront, but never ask him a question of that nature if anybody else was in earshot. He didn’t like that and you didn’t get your order. The way you ask for the order with him is if you converse in private I don’t give a s**t if it’s Hellen Keller in the room with you, he isn’t going to come clean if there’s another heartbeat in the room. He’s just not.

H/T to Wrestling Inc