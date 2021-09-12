Jim Ross recently spoke on his Grilling JR podcast about a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about the promo Vince McMahon gave on the first SmackDown that aired after 9/11

“That was the most significant promo that I think that Vince ever delivered, before or since. He did a hell of a job there. It came from the heart, and the more he talked about this matter, the more motivated, invested he became. He was talking from his heart, and that’s how you do a great promo. I don’t want to compare what Vince said to a wrestling promo, but he was in the ring, on a wrestling show, and he was cutting a promo, so there’s some commonalities there. It was natural. It was organic. It was real.”