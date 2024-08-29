The popular Dark Side of the Ring documentary series has filmed a new episode on WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley.

Fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross revealed the news during the latest installment of his official podcast, “Grilling J.R.,” with Conrad Thompson.

During the episode, “Good Ol’ J.R.” spoke about filming an interview for a Dark Side of the Ring episode on “The Hardcore Legend,” which he noted the producers of the show were pleased with.

“I did an interview the other day on Mick Foley’s ‘Dark Side’ piece,” Ross said. “They really liked it. Evan (Husney) and those guys really liked it, they told me.”

Ross continued, “It’s very honest. That will be coming up whenever it’s released. I don’t know. They told me it’s a key part of their feature. One of my favorite topics. Mick Foley. How can you not love him?”

Dark Side of the Ring airs on Vice TV.

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.