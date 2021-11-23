Jim Ross talked about a wide range of topics during the latest “Grilling JR” podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that his opinion about the Kiss my A** club angle has changed from when it happened compared to today.

“To be honest with you, I should have had a better attitude going into this thing. Now in my later years, I certainly would, but you know, you’re younger. That was 20 years ago. I was 49 years old, so I was a little bit more defiant, a little bit more contentious, but I shouldn’t have been. That just sold it to Vince’s pleasure. I should have done it without any boo boo face, but I didn’t, and that’s my fault. I’ll take full responsibility for that.”

Ross went on to say, “I wish I would have taken it more like a seasoned pro and not been a crybaby. It wasn’t just me, I didn’t understand it. I learned to understand it. Vince was just trying to get heat on himself so that he could rekindle a group so that everybody that Vince touches, whether it be Regal, The Dudleys, or whomever, are going to mean more because Mr. McMahon has blessed them and he has all this heat.”