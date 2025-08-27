Self Made PW is reporting that Gabe Kidd is backstage at tonight’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings. Kidd still has significant time left on his New Japan Pro Wrestling contract.

Fightful Select is reporting that tonight will mark the first-ever union protest at the 2300 Arena for a wrestling event, despite the venue having hosted hundreds of shows in the past.

AEW had initially hoped Jamie Hayter would return sooner, but her comeback has long been penciled in for a feud with Thekla following her injury angle.

Jim Ross’ AEW contract was set to expire this month, though those close to the situation expect him to remain with the company.

And finally, Orange Cassidy appears to be nearing his return. BodySlam.net notes he’s already been cleared. Cassidy has also been spotted backstage at AEW events multiple times in recent weeks.