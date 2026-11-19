Some encouraging news has surfaced regarding the health of WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross.

The legendary wrestling announcer has returned home following his latest shunt surgery on November 11, although he is still dealing with physical weakness as he continues his recovery.

Conrad Thompson provided an update on Ross during the opening of this week’s episode of the “Grilling JR” podcast, revealing that the 74-year-old remains mentally sharp despite the physical challenges he is facing.

“The bad news is JR is not back with us today, but we do hope that he’ll be with us next week, that’s the good news. And even more good news is that we’re going to have JR back at home,” Thompson said. “I’m happy to report that he came home from shunt surgery earlier this week.”

Thompson went on to explain that Ross’ extended hospital stay has left him physically weakened, but those close to the longtime announcer are optimistic about his progress.

“I’ve been talking to our man over at JRsBBQ.com, Stephen Link, and he tells me that, man, JR is mentally super sharp, but he’s physically weak right now. He’s been laid up in the hospital for the better part of a week, so we’re excited to get him back in fighting shape and hope to have him here with you next week. Just in time for Thanksgiving, that’s something we’ll all be thankful for. So plan to wake up with us on Thanksgiving morning with the voice of wrestling, Good Ol’ Jim Ross.”

The hope is that Ross will be healthy enough to resume his podcasting duties for the Thanksgiving edition of “Grilling JR” next Thursday, November 26.

Ross has endured a difficult stretch of health issues throughout 2026.

Earlier this summer, he underwent brain surgery to have a shunt inserted to drain excess fluid, a procedure that initially helped alleviate balance problems and frequent falls. However, severe headaches eventually developed, leading to another procedure in October before his third surgery earlier this month.