AEW has announced several matchups and the return of Jim Ross on commentary for next Wednesday’s New Year’s Bash edition of Dynamite, which will be the final show on TNT as AEW heads to TBS in 2022. Check out the early lineup below.

-Eddie Kingston/Santana & Ortiz versus Daniel Garica/2Point0

-Thunder Rosa versus Jade Cargill semifinals of the TBS title tournament

-Jim Ross returns

-Adam Cole/Bobby Fish/Kyle O’Reilly versus Best Friends/Orange Cassidy