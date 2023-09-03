Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, Ross said Chris Jericho and Sting share the same attribute that Terry Funk had and that was able to reinvent themselves.

“He was a credit to the wrestling business — without question,” Ross said of Funk. “Here’s the thing about Terry — it kinda is Jericho-esque or even Sting-esque, and that is, the ability to reinvent. He goes from a babyface in some territories, and a champion in the NWA, to a heel champion in the NWA, and then you can migrate all the way through — things like the Empty Arena Match in Nashville versus Jerry Lawler.”

“Some were raising their eyebrows that, maybe, JR has lost it,” Ross recalled the reactions to him signing Funk. “No — he contributed. He was a fun character. We’re still talking about him! So, I love that component, because, the look on his face and the sparkle in his eye when he was performing as Chainsaw Charlie was just a wonderful feeling … that I did something good.”