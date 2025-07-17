WWE Hall of Famer and legendary announcer Jim Ross recently revealed that he suffered a “bad fall” during AEW’s All In weekend in Dallas, just days before the major pay-per-view event.

The iconic voice of wrestling opened up about the incident on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, sharing that the fall occurred on Thursday night in his hotel room. To make matters worse, Ross didn’t have access to a phone at the time, as he had accidentally left it in an Uber earlier that evening.

“I’m still recovering from Dallas. I had a bad fall on Thursday night in my hotel room,” Ross said. “I was lucky. I wasn’t down for the count, but I had a hell of a fall and soft tissue… I didn’t break anything, I don’t think. I didn’t have my phone… I just went to bed. And it was challenging.”

Ross, who has dealt with various health issues in recent years, clarified that while the incident left him in pain, he didn’t suffer any fractures or major injuries. He did, however, note that the healing process has been slow due to his age.

“I’m still sore, to this very minute, I’m still sore,” Ross admitted. “The older you get, the slower you heal. And that’s kind of my situation right now. Just slow to heal. But I’ll make it. I’ll be alright. It’s not the first time that’s happened to me.”

Despite the scare and lingering discomfort, JR toughed it out and returned to the commentary desk at AEW All In: Texas on Saturday, July 12. The Texas crowd greeted the beloved broadcaster with a massive ovation as he joined the booth to call the final two matches of the evening, including the AEW World Championship main event between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page.