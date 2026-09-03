Jim Ross is hoping to return to the AEW commentary desk later this month.

Just three weeks removed from brain surgery, the WWE Hall of Fame legend revealed on his Grilling JR podcast that he is targeting AEW All Out on September 26 for a potential return.

“It’s in the cards,” Ross said (see video below). “If I continue to improve at the rate that I currently am, no doubt about it. It’s a non-stop flight from OKC to Chicago. I’m not flying to London. I’m flying short hop, so to speak, two hours. To me, that’s a pretty short hop.”

Ross made it clear that he is eager to get back behind the microphone as soon as his health allows.

“I’ve made it very known that I want to return to help on some of the main events as soon as I’m able to travel better,” he continued. “As far as just looking at the match, interpreting what I see and articulating it, I can do that now.”

The primary concern at this point is Ross’ mobility and making sure he can safely travel.

“But they’re worried about my falling, and they want me to get a little bit more steady on my feet,” Ross added.

Complicating his recovery is another injury Ross suffered on the morning of his brain surgery. The veteran announcer revealed that he broke two toes on his left foot, although he did not learn they were broken until undergoing X-rays at the hospital.

“My big toe and the toe next to it on my left foot are both broken,” Ross said. “So, I broke my toes before I went to do my surgery. I didn’t know they were broken until they x-rayed them in the hospital when I was there.”

Ross admitted the timing of the injury left him wondering what else could go wrong.

“Man oh man, I’m thinking, Jesus Christ, is this an omen on the morning of my major surgery? Is this my fate?” he recalled.

Ross is currently wearing a walking boot, which has made getting around more difficult during his recovery.

“That slowed me down a little bit because it’s hard to keep your balance when you wear a walking boot on your left foot and a flip flop or tennis shoe on your right,” he explained. “It’s hard to navigate that very quickly.”

Despite the setback, Ross remains optimistic about making the trip for All Out if his recovery continues to progress.

“So if my broken toes aren’t an issue, I’m going to be there,” Ross said. “I don’t say that Tony Khan expects me to be there. He wants me to be there if I’m able. He’s been great with my sickness, never a negative call.”

AEW All Out 2026 takes place on September 26 from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/26 for live AEW All Out 2026 Results coverage.