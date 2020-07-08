Jim Ross Reveals He’s Bought A Condo In Jacksonville

AEW senior advisor and head commentator Jim Ross has revealed on Twitter that he’s purchased a new condo in Jacksonville Florida, which has been the home of AEW’s weekly tapings due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that drastically changed the pro-wrestling industry.
Ross writes, “The view from my patio in the condo I’m buying in Jacksonville Beach, Florida.”
The view from my patio in the condo I’m buying in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. #2ndHome 🤠 pic.twitter.com/lbdgs9kQN4
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) July 8, 2020
Ross had previously been residing at a beach front home thanks to AEW President Tony Khan. This was done in order to keep him from constantly traveling as the virus outbreak continued to worsen. You can read more about that here.
