Jim Ross is about to be a free agent.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and current member of the broadcast team at All Elite Wrestling announced the news via his Grilling JR podcast with Conrad Thompson.

During the latest episode that dropped this week, the legendary voice of pro wrestling noted that his current contract with AEW is up this month. He noted that he enjoys the part-time schedule he has in AEW, and while he has a good relationship with those in charge in WWE right now, mentioning how he “texts his friend Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque” but ultimately hopes to remain “#AllElite.”

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his AEW contract expiring this month: “I think my contract is up in August. I’m not planning on going anywhere. I like my part-time schedule. It lets me keep my batteries charged. I like working for Tony Khan because he’s always been fair and civil to me, and that I appreciate.”

On having a good relationship with WWE and how he will text his friend Paul Levesque, but he hopes to remain with AEW: “I have a good relationship with those guys [in WWE] in that respect, but I love where I am because nobody has ever taken care of me as good as Tony Khan is and has. So that’s why I’m so content about being there. I want to stay there in AEW and I want to work more. I want to be able to contribute more, so that’s my goal is to stay healthy and contribute more to the company that pays me. And if that’s wrong, then shame on my ass.”

Jim Ross is scheduled to return at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London on August 24, 2025, at the O2 Arena in London, England.

