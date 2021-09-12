During the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross spoke about top WWE and former 14-time world champion talent Randy Orton, revealing that he actually had to convince Vince McMahon to bring the Viper in as McMahon didn’t see much in Orton at that time. Highlights can be found below.

Says it took some convincing for Vince McMahon to recruit Randy Orton:

“Every recruiting story is different. I had a hard sell to get Randy Orton hired because of his negative exit from the Marines, and Vince, being a strong patriot, didn’t like how that worked out with Randy in the military. I said, ‘Didn’t you get a second chance, [Vince]? Well, what’s the difference with this kid? He’s third generation. If he hits, look what we have. If he doesn’t hit, I can get rid of him in 90 days notice. What do we have to lose?’”

How it worked out well as Orton is now a legend in WWE:

“He’s going to end his career as one of the greatest talents. Hall of Famer, no doubt, but also going to be regarded by his peers as one of the greatest in-ring workers. It worked out well.”

