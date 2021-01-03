AEW commentator and senior advisor Jim Ross spoke about Brodie Lee’s medical condition on the latest episode of his Grillin JR podcast. The legendary play-by-play man says that Lee’s lungs were in real rough shape, to a point where the doctors removed him from assistance. Hear his full words below.

Always smiling. Funny guy. Great sense of humor. That’s why I said, I’m going to work today and I’ll tell these young guys, “Hey, it doesn’t hurt to laugh. As I said, laughter is a good medicine, and he made you laugh, didn’t he?” “Oh yeah [they reply].” Remember those times. That’s a hell of a lot better than him not being able to kick out of his issues.

I still don’t know what… I haven’t seen of or heard of an autopsy. All I know is he had double lung failure. His lungs were so bad that he couldn’t qualify for a transplant, so after, as I heard the story, whether it’s totally accurate or not I don’t know, that they took him off his machine to see if he could kick out himself as that’s about the only chance he had. It just obviously didn’t work, so [it’s] a sad time for all of us. Again, he impacted so many of us on our roster that kind of went off the radar and so he’ll be very missed.